Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

