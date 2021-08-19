Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Syneos Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $9,704,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Syneos Health by 131,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

