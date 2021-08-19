Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,906.79% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

AUTL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,547. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.