Zacks: Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Foundation stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,567 shares of company stock worth $755,176. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

