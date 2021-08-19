Zacks: Analysts Expect Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings of ($6.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($9.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

FET stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 1,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.