Zacks: Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce $10.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $34.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $41.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 211,802 shares of company stock worth $604,713 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.