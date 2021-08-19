Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $3.28. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,208. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.75. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

