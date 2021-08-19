Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.76 Million

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post $159.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $171.77 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $630.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.87 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $796.88 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

