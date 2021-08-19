Zacks: Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $178.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.43 million and the highest is $194.01 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $706.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $757.93 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 35.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

