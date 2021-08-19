Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.06 million to $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

