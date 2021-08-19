Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 73.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 70,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

