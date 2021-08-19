Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.62 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $100.68 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

