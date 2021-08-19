Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.73. FibroGen reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

FGEN stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.