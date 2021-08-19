Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.33. 13,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,148. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.69. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

