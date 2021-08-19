Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 18.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $521.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

