Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.99 million. OptiNose reported sales of $15.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,594.58% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

