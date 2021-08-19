Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,395,000 after acquiring an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

