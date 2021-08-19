Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

