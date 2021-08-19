Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

