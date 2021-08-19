Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ALNA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

