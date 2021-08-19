Zacks: Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock worth $1,614,270. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

