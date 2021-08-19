Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $395.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.36. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

