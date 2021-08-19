Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $395.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.36. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.