Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report sales of $141.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.16 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

EVTC stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $3,061,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.