Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $211.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.15 million and the highest is $230.10 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $836.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.40 million to $844.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

