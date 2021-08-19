Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $168.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.81 million and the highest is $170.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $573.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in SJW Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 222,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SJW Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SJW Group by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

