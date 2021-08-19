Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $141.62 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

