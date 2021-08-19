Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 7%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.02 and last traded at $131.73. Approximately 16,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 501,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $560,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $3,723,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

