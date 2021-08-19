Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €92.60 ($108.94). Zalando shares last traded at €92.60 ($108.94), with a volume of 412,175 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €97.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

