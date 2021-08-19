Zap Market Cap Reaches $12.02 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $135,665.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00862443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047337 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.