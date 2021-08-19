Zap (ZAP) One Day Volume Hits $138,277.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $12.14 million and $138,277.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars.

