Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.37 or 0.06769507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01400546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00372621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00141045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.64 or 0.00558270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00339802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00310507 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

