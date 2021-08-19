Zealium (NZL) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $33,718.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00185702 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,803,497 coins and its circulating supply is 16,803,497 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

