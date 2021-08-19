Zealium Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,718.82 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Zealium has a total market cap of $33,718.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00185702 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,803,497 coins and its circulating supply is 16,803,497 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

