Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,524.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $54,524.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00141883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00150841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,310.76 or 0.99976885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.31 or 0.00907714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.44 or 0.06740463 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,048,674,306 coins and its circulating supply is 787,995,426 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.