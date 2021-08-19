ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,636.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00065015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00311739 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

