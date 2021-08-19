Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $315,759.66

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $315,759.66 and approximately $215.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.