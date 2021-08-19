ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $284,963.23 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $284,963.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

