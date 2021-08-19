Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 2,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

ZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

