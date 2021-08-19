Zilliqa Price Hits $0.1000 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $82.10 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00403407 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00918677 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,918,349,308 coins and its circulating supply is 11,626,882,155 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.