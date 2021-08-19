ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $8.29 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $8.29 million and $26,483.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.