ZINC Trading Down 0.8% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $54,807.17 and approximately $286.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.00849374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00102601 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

