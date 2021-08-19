ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 1,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,240. The stock has a market cap of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.