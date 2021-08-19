Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,325 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 4.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $85,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

