Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.58.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.