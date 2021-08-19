ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $307,485.36 and $26,623.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00560141 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,519,496,431 coins and its circulating supply is 13,921,596,268 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

