ZumCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

