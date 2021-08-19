Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

