Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Plug Power worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

