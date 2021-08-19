Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

