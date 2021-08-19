Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $645.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.